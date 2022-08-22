Police arrest drug peddler in Handwara

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Handwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party from Police Post Langate during Naka checking near Kohru Bridge intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05B-1529 driven by one person identified as Suhail Bashir Zargar son of Bashir Ahmad Zargar resident of Bahrampora Dangiwacha.

During the search, around 5gms of Brown Sugar like substance was recovered from his possession. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly a case vide FIR No. 234/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Handwara and investigation was initiated.