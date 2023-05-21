Police arrest drug peddler in Handwara

Kupwara, May 21: A drug peddler was arrested with contraband substances in Qalamabad area of north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District, police said on Sunday.
An official said that a police party during naka at the main market Qalamabad, apprehended one person who had attempted to avoid the police party in a suspicious manner.
“On search, around 60 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. The person has been identified as Asif Ahmad War son of Ghulam Ahmad War resident of Audoora Qalamabad,” he added.
Locals of Handwara have hailed the efforts of police for taking tangible steps against the drug peddlers. According to reports police have arrested over thirty drug peddlers this year in Police District Handwara.