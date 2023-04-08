Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

A police party led by SHO Police Station Yaripora at a checkpoint established at Kokergund crossing intercepted a suspicious person carrying a bag who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During checking, 5.65 kilograms of grinded cannabis was recovered from the bag. He has been identified as Altaf Ahmad Nengroo resident of Budroo. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 33/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Yaripora and an investigation has been taken up.