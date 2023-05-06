Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 6: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Kulgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered the contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of PS Devsar during patrolling at Khanabarni Devsar intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee after noticing a police party but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Wani resident of Cheyan. During the search, 2 kgs of grinded Cannabis was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case has been registered at Police Station Devsar and an investigation has been initiated. “Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.