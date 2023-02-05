Police arrest drug peddlers in Anantnag, Bandipora

Acting on specific information regarding hoarding of narcotic substances by one person namely Aejaz Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Hassan Lone resident of Cheerpora Uttrasoo, a Police Party alongwith concerned magistrate raided the specific spot and recovered 9.5kgs of Bung Boosa from the said house and also arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.