Police arrest drug peddlers in Anantnag, Bandipora

Anantnag, Feb 5: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Anantnag have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Acting on specific information regarding hoarding of narcotic substances by one person namely Aejaz Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Hassan Lone resident of Cheerpora Uttrasoo, a Police Party alongwith concerned magistrate raided the specific spot and recovered 9.5kgs of Bung Boosa from the said house and also arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.
Meanwhile Police in Bandipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Acting on specific information regarding hoarding of narcotic substances by one person namely Sameer Ahmad Sheikh resident of Malangam Aloosa, a Police Party led by IC PP Aloosa raided the specific spot and recovered 550 grams of Charas from the said house and also arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.