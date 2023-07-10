Police arrest drug smuggler in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by Incharge Police Post Babareshi during naka checking at Bus Stand Babareshi intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 30 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Mir resident of Drev Dragger Tangmarg. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been initiated. "Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," police said.