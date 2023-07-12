Police arrest drug smuggler in Baramulla

A police party led by Incharge BOP Dachi under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali at a checkpoint established at Dachi Uri intercepted a vehicle (Tata Mobile) bearing registration number JK05J-8004 driven by one person, who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 822 grams of cannabis, 707 grams of cannabis powder, 654 grams of cannabis leaves and 262 grams of poppy straw was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Noor Mohd Mughal resident of Kundi Barjala Kamalkote. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Uri and investigation has been initiated.