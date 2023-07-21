Police arrest drug smuggler in Baramulla

A police party led by SHO Police Station Boniyar during naka checking at Chandanwari Boniyar intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, officers were able to recover 28 grams of Charas-like substance from his possession. He has been identified as Aman-Ullah Khan resident of Chandanwari Boniyar. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.