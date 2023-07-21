Police arrest drug smuggler in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 21: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug smuggler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession. Besides, police destroyed wild bung in the main town Pampore area of Awantipora.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Boniyar during naka checking at Chandanwari Boniyar intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, officers were able to recover 28 grams of Charas-like substance from his possession. He has been identified as Aman-Ullah Khan resident of Chandanwari Boniyar. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Boniyar and investigation has been initiated.