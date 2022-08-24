Police arrest former J&K Housing Board official for fraud

The instant case has been registered upon receipt of written complaint by Managing Director J&K Housing Board, wherein it was alleged that the accused Er Hakim Muzamil S/O Late Hakim Habibullah R/O Baghwanpora Lal Bazar Srinagar has been disengaged from J&K Housing Board as State level Technical expert (SLTC).

Despite being disengaged he is misrepresenting himself as SLTC Expert of J&K Housing Board and misusing official seal, it said.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir conducted an enquiry into the matter and during probe the allegations leveled had got prima facie established and accordingly Case FIR No. 67/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468,471,120-B IPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has been registered.