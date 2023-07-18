Police arrest four LeT associates in Budgam

A police statement said that police along with Army (62 RR) arrested 04 terrorist associates in Beerwah area of district Budgam.

They have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rashid Lone resident of Gondipora Beerwah, Azhar Ahmad Mir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir resident of Chewdara Beerwah, Irfan Ahmad Sofi son of Abdul Rashid Sofi resident of Arwah Beerwah and Abrar Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Ahad Malik resident of Arwah Beerwah, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, " the statement said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah and investigation has been taken up.