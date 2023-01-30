Police arrest four LeT associates in hideout bust in Awantipora

Srinagar, Jan 30: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said to have arested four associates of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit and destroyed a hideout in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.
Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet, said that the operation was launched jointly by security forces.
"Police alongwith security forces busted & destroyed terrorist hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of Awantipora. 04 terrorist associates linked with terror outfit LeT arrested," it said.
The police said that incriminating materials & other items were recovered. "Case has been registered and investigation is in progress," it said.