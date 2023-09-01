Police arrest four persons as inter-district fake marriage racket busted in J&K



It has been revealed that this group of fraudsters manipulated their victims by selecting targets through carefully chosen photographs of young women, police said, adding that they managed to accumulate a significant sum of 7 lakh 38 thousand rupees from unsuspecting victims under the pretense of mehar payments and commission.

The accused have been identified as Laal Hussain, son of Mir Mohammad, resident of Ward No 06, Jaranwala Gali, Rajouri, Irshada Begum, daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Goger, resident of Mori Kalakot, Rajouri, Ab Rahman Rather, son of Gh Qadir, resident of Dar Mohalla, Drang, Budgam & Ab Khaliq Dar, son of Ab Rahim Dar, resident of Gulab Bag, Pati Poshker, Khag Budgam, it said.

"The Police Department has registered an case FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation was initiated immediately, leading to the unearthing of the entire fraudulent operation, the statement said.

As of now, four individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case, the statement added.