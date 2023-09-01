Police arrest four persons as inter-district fake marriage racket busted in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 01: Baramulla Police has busted an inter district fraud marriage racket and arrested four persons. The case was brought to police's attention through an application submitted by some respectables of Kunzer area, police said.
Quoting a police statement, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that the accused individuals were operating as middlemen during marriage functions. They allegedly used WhatsApp to send photos of various young women, falsely claiming they were ready for marriage. "These individuals convinced the victims on the other side to agree to marriage proposals, fix the mehar money, and make payments. However, despite the financial transactions, no marriages were conducted, and the money was not returned, " it said.
It has been revealed that this group of fraudsters manipulated their victims by selecting targets through carefully chosen photographs of young women, police said, adding that they managed to accumulate a significant sum of 7 lakh 38 thousand rupees from unsuspecting victims under the pretense of mehar payments and commission.
The accused have been identified as Laal Hussain, son of Mir Mohammad, resident of Ward No 06, Jaranwala Gali, Rajouri, Irshada Begum, daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Goger, resident of Mori Kalakot, Rajouri, Ab Rahman Rather, son of Gh Qadir, resident of Dar Mohalla, Drang, Budgam & Ab Khaliq Dar, son of Ab Rahim Dar, resident of Gulab Bag, Pati Poshker, Khag Budgam, it said.
"The Police Department has registered an case FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation was initiated immediately, leading to the unearthing of the entire fraudulent operation, the statement said.
As of now, four individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case, the statement added.