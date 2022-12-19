Police arrest LeT associate in Baramulla: Officials

Srinagar, Dec 19: Police and army on Monday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba associate in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

Quoting a police spokesperson in a statement, GNS reported that an operation was carried out on 18.12.22 by joint parties of police and 32 RR based on a specific input leading to arrest of a terror associate, Mohd. Ishaq Lone r/o Village Nadihal, PS Panzalla, Sopore from village Chakloo Baramulla.

The spokesperson said that on his disclosure, the following recoveries were made from near Chakloo Ziyarat, Village Chakloo

The recoveries included a Canister IED, a pistol, a pistol magazine, 18 rounds of pistol and 8 meters of electric wir