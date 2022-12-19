Police arrest LeT associate in Baramulla: Officials

Srinagar, Dec 19: Police and army on Monday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba associate in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.
Quoting a police spokesperson in a statement, GNS reported that an operation was carried out on 18.12.22 by joint parties of police and 32 RR based on a specific input leading to arrest of a terror associate, Mohd. Ishaq Lone r/o Village Nadihal, PS Panzalla, Sopore from village Chakloo Baramulla.
The spokesperson said that on his disclosure, the following recoveries were made from near Chakloo Ziyarat, Village Chakloo
The recoveries included a Canister IED, a pistol, a pistol magazine, 18 rounds of pistol and 8 meters of electric wir
In this regard, a case FIR u/s of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation taken up, he said.
The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted major militant attacks like targeted killings in Baramulla/ adjoining areas, targeted attacks on convoy vehicles of SFs and has saved the precious lives of innocent civilians, read the statement.