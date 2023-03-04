Police arrest man with fake currency in Kulgam

A police party from Police Post Mirbazar headed by IC PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established on NHW 44 near Manigam Crossing intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee after noticing the police party but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Khurshid Ahmad Naik resident of WariporaKund. During the search, officers were able to recover 37 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PP Mirbazar where he remains in custody.