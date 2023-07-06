Police arrest middle-aged man for rape of 15-year-old girl in Srinagar

Srinagar Police, in a tweet, said that Mohd Iqbal Sheikh (46 years) son of Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, a resident of Kanthpora, Sogam Kupwara presently staying in Pamposh Colony, Srinagar was arrested for raping a minor 15 year old girl. "The accused is relative of child. FIR no 92/2023 U/S 352,376,506 IPC & 3/4 POCSO act in PS Safakadal, " it said.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested Zaid Feroz of old Barzulla, Srinagar aged 22 years for raping a 12 year old child (name withheld). The accused was close relative of victim girl child and FIR no 56/2023 under sections 5, 6 of POCSO act was registered in Sadar PS.