Police arrest one person in Kupwara, recover huge cache of arms, narcotics

Kupwara, Jan 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said to have seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics after the arrest of a person in frontier North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"In a major success on anti-militant activities , Kupwara Police has arrested a person from Karnah area of the district and recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics", read a police statement as reported by GNS.

"Based on a specific information received by District Police Kupwara, that a huge consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics has been smuggled in by two persons in Chatkadi area of Police Station Karnah, a joint search operation was carried by police team led by SHO Karnah along with a team of Army 6 JAK RIF," the statement read.