Police arrest one person in Kupwara, recover huge cache of arms, narcotics

Kupwara, Jan 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said to have seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics after the arrest of a person in frontier North Kashmir's Kupwara district.
"In a major success on anti-militant activities , Kupwara Police has arrested a person from Karnah area of the district and recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics", read a police statement as reported by GNS.
"Based on a specific information received by District Police Kupwara, that a huge consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics has been smuggled in by two persons in Chatkadi area of Police Station Karnah, a joint search operation was carried by police team led by SHO Karnah along with a team of Army 6 JAK RIF," the statement read.
It said that during the search operation one Umar Aziz son of Aziz-u- Rehman Kumar a resident Chatkadi was apprehended. On his sustained questioning, Umar confessed about the receiving of a consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotis by him and his other associate.
"On Umar’s disclosure, a detailed search was carried out and a huge consignment of narcotics and arms and ammunition was recovered from Garangnard Chatkadi, " it said.
The recovery, the statement read, includes five (05) Pistols, 10 Pistol Magazines, 77 Pistol rounds, one pistol cleaning rod, one Pistol User Manual guide, four (04) Hand Grenades and 10 packets of Heroin like narcotics substance weighing 9.450 Kgs.
"An FIR under number 01/2023 u/s 7/25 IA Act, 5 Explosive Substances Act 8/21-29 NDPS Act 13,18, 20, 23 & 38 UA(P)Act stands registered and investigation taken up."
"As per inputs, the consignment was meant for the TRF offshoot of proscribed militant organisation Lashkar e Toiba (LeT)", reads the statement further.