Rajasthan woman held for allegedly kidnapping child in Budgam: police

"The lady concealed him under her scarf. Some women turned suspicious and informed police Station Khag. Meanwhile police party of police station Khag rushed to the spot alongwith lady police personnel, recovered the kidnapped boy from her possession and arrested her on spot," the spokesperson said.

The accused woman has been subsequently identified as Chidi Devi wife of Khana Ram resident of Dhannasar, Hanumangarh Rajasthan.

A case under FIR number 17/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khag and investigation taken up. The boy has been handed over to his parents after medico legal formalities.