Police bust six-member extortion gang in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 27: The police in Srinagar have arrested a six-member gang using toy pistols and walkie talkies for extortion, police officials said.
In a statement, they said that the police station Zakura arrested the 06 member gang of extortionists , involved in different crimes while investigating case FIR 94/2022 of PS Zakura U/S 341,392,506 & 120-B IPC.
"The modus operandi of the gang was to threaten & extort money from people using toy pistols , walkie talkie sets, other articles like uniforms etc," the statement said.
Two vehicles used for the commission of these offences were also recovered from their possession and seized under law.
Police identified that members of the gang as: Mirza Zubair Beigh, Musaib Ahmad Baba, Gowher Rasool, Qasim Ummer, Amir Farooq Dar and Sajid Zahoor Khan.
"Investigation is on and more arrests are expected. The general public is requested to bring any such information /incident to the notice of the nearest police station, " the statement said.