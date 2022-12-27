Police bust six-member extortion gang in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 27: The police in Srinagar have arrested a six-member gang using toy pistols and walkie talkies for extortion, police officials said.

In a statement, they said that the police station Zakura arrested the 06 member gang of extortionists , involved in different crimes while investigating case FIR 94/2022 of PS Zakura U/S 341,392,506 & 120-B IPC.

"The modus operandi of the gang was to threaten & extort money from people using toy pistols , walkie talkie sets, other articles like uniforms etc," the statement said.