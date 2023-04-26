Police arrest terrorist associate in Sopore

Acting on specific information, a joint MVCP was established by Police and Army (52RR) at Hygam near the railway crossing bridge in the jurisdiction of police station Tarzoo. During the search, one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party. During the search, incriminating materials and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani resident of Wagoob Hygam.