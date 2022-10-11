Police arrest thief in Sopore | Stolen property recovered

Srinagar, Oct 11: Police in Sopore have arrested a thief and recovered stolen property from his possession.
On 10/10/2022, a Police party of PS Vilgam at a checkpoint established at Sheikhpora Crossing intercepted a Load Carrier Auto bearing registration number JK01AB-5369 who on seeing naka party tried to evade from the spot but was held tactfully. The driver of the Load Carrier has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar son of Ab Rashid resident of Sheer Colony-B Sopore.
During checking of the vehicle, 3 quintals of stolen electric wire has been recovered. He has been arrested and the Load Carrier used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 113/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Vilgam and investigation has been initiated.