Three terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar: police

"From their possession, police recovered 03 hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating materials, " it said.

The police claimed that Wakeel Ahmad Bhat was earlier an active terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit ISJK & was lodged in jail for two years and was released recently from Central Jail on bail. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the trio had collected the explosive substances and ammunition from active terrorists of TRF for carrying terrorist activities in Srinagar city, thereby averted a terror threat, it said.

Subsequently, a case FIR number 46/23 under section 3/4 Explosive Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 23, 39 UAPA Act was registered at Police Station Chanapora and investigation has been set into motion.