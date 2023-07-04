Two extortionists arrested in Baramulla: police

Meanwhile, two persons namely Mudasir Ahmad Wani S/O Manzoor Ahmad Wani R/O Sangri Baramulla and Yasir Rashid Rather S/O Ab Rashid Rather R/O Malpora Sheeri, claiming affiliation with a political party, approached their family to get his father released from the custody and demanded Rs 1 Lac.

"Owning to poor financial condition, the family couldn't pay them any money.

Meanwhile father of the applicant got released after quashing of PSA, and both the accused again approached them for the money, however the family denied to pay anything and told them that they couldn't pay anything to them. However both the accused persons forced them to pay repeatedly and visited their home and even called on phone a number of times and warned that if they will not pay the amount they will face serious repercussions and they will get his father re detained, " the statement said.

The police said that the complainant somehow managed Rs ten thousand and gave them just to keep his father unharmed , the accused further gave him a deadline to pay entire amount of Rs.1 lac.

In this regard case FIR No. 134/2023 u/s 384, 420 IPC stands registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation set into motion.