Police arrest two burglars in Baramulla, recover stolen copper utensils

Srinagar, March 26:Police have solved a burglary case by arresting two persons in North Kashmir Baramulla district and recovered stolen property from their possession, officials said.

They said that on 25th March, Police Post Palhallan received a complaint from one person namely Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh resident of Tantraypora Palhallan, Pattan stating therein that some unknown burglars entered into his residential house and stole copper utensils on the previous night.

A police spokesperson said that a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation was initiated