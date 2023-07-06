Police arrest two persons for harassing girl in Baramulla

"In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was initiated, " he said.

On receipt of this information, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad raided at the various suspected spots. "After the strenuous efforts, both the involved persons were arrested and have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody, " he said.

Further investigation of the case is going on.