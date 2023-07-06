Police arrest two persons for harassing girl in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 06: Police in Baramulla have arrested two persons for harassing a girl at Zanana Park, Khawajabagh in Baramulla.
A Police spokesperson said that Police Station Baramulla received a written complaint from a person (name withheld) stating therein that the two persons namely Aqib Salam Bhat @Ponty son of Abdul Salam Bhat & Yasir Ahmad Bhat son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat both residents of Fatehpora Baramulla harassed and molested one girl (name withheld) at Zanana Park Khawajabagh and fled from the spot after committing the crime.
"In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was initiated, " he said.
On receipt of this information, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad raided at the various suspected spots. "After the strenuous efforts, both the involved persons were arrested and have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody, " he said.
Further investigation of the case is going on.