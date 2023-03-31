Two hybrid terrorists held over attack on YouTuber in Shopian: police

Srinagar, March 31: J&K Police have arrested two "hybrid terrorists" allegedly involved in an attack on a YouTuber in Shopian last year.
A police spokesperson in a statement said that the two were 'hybrid terrorists'.
"During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 116/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 A Act and 16 UAP Act of Police Station Heerpora pertaining to terrorist attack on a YouTuber journalist, a SIT headed by DySP Hqrs Shopian was constituted. During the course of investigation, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidences, number of suspects were rounded up," the spokesperson said.
The police said that during questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir and Anayat Ullah Iqbal son of Mohmmad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidapora Payeen admitted their involvement in the attack.
"It also came to fore that duo were working as hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF, " the statement said.
On their disclosure, the weapon of offence including a pistol along with its magazine and 05 pistol rounds besides an IED has been recovered by a joint party of Police and 44RR in the orchards of village Saidapora Payeen Shopian. "Further investigation of the case is still going on, " the spokesperson said.