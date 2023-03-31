Two hybrid terrorists held over attack on YouTuber in Shopian: police

"During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 116/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 A Act and 16 UAP Act of Police Station Heerpora pertaining to terrorist attack on a YouTuber journalist, a SIT headed by DySP Hqrs Shopian was constituted. During the course of investigation, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidences, number of suspects were rounded up," the spokesperson said.

The police said that during questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir and Anayat Ullah Iqbal son of Mohmmad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidapora Payeen admitted their involvement in the attack.