Police arrests ‘drug peddler’ in Anantnag

Giving details a police spokesman said, police station Bijbehara received a specific information that a person Mudasir Ahmad Ganie of KandiporaBijbehara has indulged in drug peddling and has hoarded a huge quantity of narcotic substance in his residential house.

On receipt of this information, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Bijbeharaalongwith Executive Magistrate raided the specific location. During search, officers were able to recover 1.1Kg of Charas and 52Kgs of Cannabis leaves from the residential house. He was arrested.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 268/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Bijbehara and further investigation has been initiated.