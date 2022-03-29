Police arrest thief posing as magician in Budgam

A police spokesman identified the accused Mushtaq Ahmad Shah son of Sana-ullah Shah resident of Kanigund Beerwah who upon sustained questioning confessed his involvement in the commission of crime.

On his disclosure, stolen property including 02 Bangles, 01 pair Ear-rings, 01 Chain and 01 Ring were recovered from his possession, police said adding further investigation in the case is underway and more recoveries are expected.