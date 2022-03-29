Police arrest thief posing as magician in Budgam

Srinagar March 29: Police in Budgam have arrested a man posing as fake magician/beggar and recovered property he stole four days ago from his possession.
A police spokesman identified the accused Mushtaq Ahmad Shah son of Sana-ullah Shah resident of Kanigund Beerwah who upon sustained questioning confessed his involvement in the commission of crime.
On his disclosure, stolen property including 02 Bangles, 01 pair Ear-rings, 01 Chain and 01 Ring were recovered from his possession, police said adding further investigation in the case is underway and more recoveries are expected.
The arrest comes four days after one Abdul Rashid Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Ichgam Budgam complained
that a person posing as magician/beggar came to his house and requested for a cup of tea "in lieu of showing some magic tricks".
"Later, he offered to do magic with cash and Gold and managed to loot the same and escaped from the spot," Police said.
A case vide FIR No. 90/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and the accused was arrested during raids at different suspected locations.
General public have applauded the prompt action of police, which urged them to be extra careful while dealing with strangers.