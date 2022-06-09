Police ask applicants of 2 battalions to furnish documents

Srinagar, June 9: Applicants of two border battalions of police in Kashmir have been asked to furnish deficient documents.
In a statement police said, “Police Recruitment Board (PRB) for 2 border battalions informs all those candidates hailing from border districts of Kashmir province i.e Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara who after having applied /appeared in Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the post of constable in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police advertised vide PHQ J&K Advertisement notice issued under endorsement No. Pers-Rectt-A-105-2018/2500-50 11.01.2022 and have failed to produce any of their original dated testimonials that they can now produce their deficient documents before the Police Recruitment Board (PRB) in order to make good their deficiencies from 10.06.2022 to 24.06.2022 at PRB Section PHQ J&K, Peerbagh Srinagar during office hours on all working days.”
“The notification reads that those candidates who had earlier qualified PET/PST in pursuance to PHQ J&K Advertisement issued under endorsement No. Pers-Rectt A-105-2018/16207-50 dated 09.03.2019 and possess NCC (A,B,C) certificate and any reserved category certificate in pursuance to S.O 127 of 2020 date 20.04.2020 can also change their categories and produce their desired reserved category certificates i.e Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Pahari Speaking People (PSP), Social Caste (OSC), Resident of Backward Area (RBA), Line of Actual Control (ALC)/International Border (IB) and NCC certificate issued by the competent authority,” it added.
The notification said that those candidates who have qualified “PET/PST under SPO/VHG categories in response to PHQ J&K Advertisement issued under endorsement No. Pers-Rectt-A-105-2018/16207-50 dated 09.03.2019 but could not produce their service certificate, can also now produce their valid SPO/VHG certificates.”