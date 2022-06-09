Police ask applicants of 2 battalions to furnish documents

Srinagar, June 9: Applicants of two border battalions of police in Kashmir have been asked to furnish deficient documents.

In a statement police said, “Police Recruitment Board (PRB) for 2 border battalions informs all those candidates hailing from border districts of Kashmir province i.e Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara who after having applied /appeared in Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for the post of constable in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police advertised vide PHQ J&K Advertisement notice issued under endorsement No. Pers-Rectt-A-105-2018/2500-50 11.01.2022 and have failed to produce any of their original dated testimonials that they can now produce their deficient documents before the Police Recruitment Board (PRB) in order to make good their deficiencies from 10.06.2022 to 24.06.2022 at PRB Section PHQ J&K, Peerbagh Srinagar during office hours on all working days.”