Police attach property of drug peddler

Shopian, Oct 17: Intensifying their crackdown on drug peddlers, Police attached the property of a drug peddler in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.
A Police official said that the Police attached a single-story of a drug peddler in the Zainpora area of the district under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.
The property belonged to Azad Ahmad Ganie, son of Muhammad YousufGanie of DabliporaWachi.
According to Police, Ganie is a notorious drug peddler and was involved in a case FIR No 34/2021 under Section 08/15 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Zainpora.
“Over 144 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his possession,” Police said.
“He was also booked under PIT NDPS vide Divisional Commissioner’s Order No Div Com-K/341/2022 dated December 30, 2022,” Police said.