Police attach property registered in name of grandfather of 'terror associate' in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 24: The Bandipora police on Thursday attached property registered in the name of grandfather of a 'terror associate' in Bandipora that was allegedly being used as a hideout by LeT terrorists.

In a notice issued under the provisions of Section 2511 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the police attached the property of 'terror associate' Mehboob Ul Inam Shah, a resident of Nadihal Bandipora.