Kashmir

Police attach property registered in name of grandfather of 'terror associate' in Bandipora

The property was allegedly used as a hideout by LeT terrorists.
Police attach property registered in name of grandfather of 'terror associate' in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 24: The Bandipora police on Thursday attached property registered in the name of grandfather of a 'terror associate' in Bandipora that was allegedly being used as a hideout by LeT terrorists.

In a notice issued under the provisions of Section 2511 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the police attached the property of  'terror associate' Mehboob Ul Inam Shah, a resident of Nadihal Bandipora.

"The land which was attached measured 4 marlas under Khasra No 384 and is registered in the name of Salam Shah S/o Naba Shah (Grandfather) of accused, under  'Proceeds of Terrorism' in Case FIR No 112/2022 under sections 18,19,20,23,38,39 UA(P) Act,7/25 LA Act, of Police Station Bandipora."

A police officer in Bandipora told Greater Kashmir that two Pakistani terrorists, Faisal and Haider operated in the hideout which was damaged in an IED blast in June 2022.

attachment of property

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com