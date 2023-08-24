Police attach property registered in name of grandfather of 'terror associate' in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 24: The Bandipora police on Thursday attached property registered in the name of grandfather of a 'terror associate' in Bandipora that was allegedly being used as a hideout by LeT terrorists.
In a notice issued under the provisions of Section 2511 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the police attached the property of 'terror associate' Mehboob Ul Inam Shah, a resident of Nadihal Bandipora.
"The land which was attached measured 4 marlas under Khasra No 384 and is registered in the name of Salam Shah S/o Naba Shah (Grandfather) of accused, under 'Proceeds of Terrorism' in Case FIR No 112/2022 under sections 18,19,20,23,38,39 UA(P) Act,7/25 LA Act, of Police Station Bandipora."
A police officer in Bandipora told Greater Kashmir that two Pakistani terrorists, Faisal and Haider operated in the hideout which was damaged in an IED blast in June 2022.