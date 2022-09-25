Kashmir

Police attach residential house in Bandipora, owner accused of 'harbouring terrorists'

"Many attacks on civilians/ protected person's were carried/conspired/planned by terrorists while using this house as hideout, " police said.
Police have attached a residential house in north Kashmir's Bandipora district whose owner has been accused of "harbouring terrorists".
Srinagar Sept 25: Police have attached a residential house in north Kashmir's Bandipora district whose owner has been accused of "harbouring terrorists".

A police spokesman said they have attached the house of Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Ab Sattar Mir R/o Wanpora Gurez, at present Watrina Bandipora after "obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities".

"The said house was linked to case FIR No.166/2021of PS Bandipora U/S 16,18,19 ,20,23,39UAPA ,307IPC ,7/27 IA Act, dated 26_09_2021 in which two hard-core terrorists were neutralised ,who were involved in different terror crimes in Bandipora, " police said. 

"The investigation proved beyond doubt that the said house was used for the purpose of Terrorism,sheltering, harbouring terrorists & such act was voluntarily/ knowingly given by the member of the family /House. Many attacks on civilians/ protected person's were carried/ conspired/planned by terrorists while using this house as hideout, " it added.

