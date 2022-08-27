Police book 2 drug peddlers under PSA

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Awantipora have booked two notorious drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. Besides, launched bung destruction drive in various areas, a press release said.
Earlier, Police in Awantipora have arrested two notorious drug peddlers identified as Tawseef Ahmad Masoodi son of Nazim-ud-Din Masoodi resident of Bagander Pampore and Mehran Ahmad Malik son of Farooq Ahmad Malik resident of Drangabal Pampore.
It is pertinent to mention here that both the accused persons were promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of PD Awantipora especially in Pampore area.
Subsequently, the cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the competent authority, the arrested drug peddlers were detained under Public Safety Act.
Moreover, huge quantity of wild bung was destroyed by police in various areas of PD Awantipora.
General public has appreciated the role of Police for their action against drug peddlers. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making continuous efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.