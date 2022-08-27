Police book 2 drug peddlers under PSA

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Awantipora have booked two notorious drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. Besides, launched bung destruction drive in various areas, a press release said.

Earlier, Police in Awantipora have arrested two notorious drug peddlers identified as Tawseef Ahmad Masoodi son of Nazim-ud-Din Masoodi resident of Bagander Pampore and Mehran Ahmad Malik son of Farooq Ahmad Malik resident of Drangabal Pampore.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the accused persons were promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of PD Awantipora especially in Pampore area.