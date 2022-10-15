Police book 5 notorious drug peddlers under PSA

Srinagar, Oct 15: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Budgam have booked five notorious drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a press note said.
It added that five notorious drug peddlers have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Rather son of Mushtaq Ahmad Rather resident of Kaisermullah Chadoora Budgam, Mohmmad Ashraf Kumar son of Abdul Gaffar Kumar resident of Yarikha Khansahib Budgam, Mohmmad Altaf Latoo son of Mohammad Amin Latoo resident of Dafpora, Nasrullahpora Budgam, Ghulam Qadir Malik son of Ghulam Mohammad Malik resident of Shunglipora Khag, Budgam and Aadil Ahmad Pandith son of Late Farooq Ahmad Pandith resident of Mazhama Magam, Budgam.
It is pertinent to mention that the above drug peddlers were involved in 12 NDPS cases registered in various Police Stations of the district and were promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of District Budgam. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, these drug peddlers did not mend their activities and were again promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth in various areas of District Budgam.