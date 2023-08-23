Police book four drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla

"The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu, " it said.

The police said that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Madiyan Kamalkote, Gawhalta Uri & other areas of District Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth, it said.

The consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse, it said.