Police book four drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 23: Acting tough against the drug smugglers, police have booked four most wanted drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, police said in a statement.
It said that the four accused drug smugglers namely Mohd Naseer Bhatti son of Nazar Din, Mohd Riyaz Khanday son of Mohd Sharif both residents of Madiyan Kamalkote Uri, Mohammad Hafeez Abassi son of Abdul Rashid & Zahid Hussain Abassi son of Sajawal Khan both residents of Gawhalta Uri have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority.
"The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu, " it said.
The police said that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Madiyan Kamalkote, Gawhalta Uri & other areas of District Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth, it said.
The consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse, it said.