Police book notorious fraudster under PSA

Srinagar: Acting tough against the habitual offenders and fraudsters, Police in Budgam have booked a notorious fraudster under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his unrelenting involvement in manifold criminal/anti-social activities and deceiving/looting the gullible people on the pretext of providing them government jobs, contracts from government departments, against hefty amount and duping people in fake land deals, a press note said.
“The chronic habitual cheater identified as Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Abdul Rahim Bhat resident of Nadirgund Peerbagh Budgam had been detained under PSA after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities for his involvement in six cases of cheating already registered against him across district Budgam,” the press note added.