Police book three SMC employees for demolishing traffic booth, 'assaulting' cops

Srinagar, Feb 07: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against three SMC employees for demolishing a traffic booth and allegedly assaulting traffic personnel on duty in Srinagar.
Srinagar Police, in a tweet, said that an SMC employee was aggrieved owing to a challan by traffic police and came back with others to break the booth.
"An incident has come to notice wherein one SMC employee aggrieved by challan on not having HSRP, came back and broke a traffic booth with others, later assaulted traffic personnel on duty. In this regards FIR has been registered in Shergari PS against 3 delinquent SMC employees, " it said.