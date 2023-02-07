Kashmir

Police book three SMC employees for demolishing traffic booth, 'assaulting' cops

'An SMC employee aggrieved by challan on not having HSRP, came back and broke a traffic booth with others'
Police book three SMC employees for demolishing traffic booth, 'assaulting' cops
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 07: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against three SMC employees for demolishing a traffic booth and allegedly assaulting traffic personnel on duty in Srinagar.

Srinagar Police, in a tweet, said that an SMC employee was aggrieved owing to a challan by traffic police and came back with others to break the booth. 

"An incident has come to notice wherein one SMC employee aggrieved by challan on not having HSRP, came back and broke a traffic booth with others, later assaulted traffic personnel on duty. In this regards FIR has been registered in Shergari PS against 3 delinquent SMC employees, " it said. 

Police, SMC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com