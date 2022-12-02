Police bust extortion racket in Kulgam

Srinagar, Dec 2: Police in Kulgam have busted an extortion racket by arresting five accused persons involved in extorting money from the gullible people while impersonating as terrorists. Fake toy weapons and a vehicle used in the commission of crime have been recovered from their possession, a press note said.
It added that police received multiple complaints from the residents of Katrasoo, Matibugh and Tarigam and nearby areas that a group of masked men impersonating as terrorists entered their houses and threatened them with weapons thereby extorting money and taking away valuable items from them.
Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter and taking cognizance into the matter, a case vide FIR No. 92/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Yaripora and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, a special team led by SHO PS Yaripora was constituted to investigate the matter. Accordingly, searches/raids were conducted at various locations to unearth the involved module. Generating a specific information regarding the involved module, the accused persons were identified and subsequently arrested at a special checkpoint established at Yaripora Kulgam. They have been identified as Nazir Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed Malik resident of Pinjoora Shopian, Karman Ahmad son of Mohd Ashraf Deedad resident of Draklarn Abhama, Khalid Hussain son of Mushtaq Deedad, Rizwan Ah Deedad son of Mohd Azan and Abrar Ahmad Teedwa son of Mohd Yosuf Teedwa residents of Sangarwani Pulwama.
During the search, 2 toy guns, 1 toy pistol, 2 cutters, 5 mobile phones and 05 masks were recovered from their possession. Besides, the vehicle used in commission of crime has also been seized. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.