Police bust extortion racket in Kulgam

It added that police received multiple complaints from the residents of Katrasoo, Matibugh and Tarigam and nearby areas that a group of masked men impersonating as terrorists entered their houses and threatened them with weapons thereby extorting money and taking away valuable items from them.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter and taking cognizance into the matter, a case vide FIR No. 92/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Yaripora and investigation was initiated.