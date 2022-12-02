Police bust extortion racket in Kulgam, arrest five robbers with fake guns: Officials

Srinagar, Dec 02: Police on Friday claimed to have busted an extortion racket by arresting five robbers, who according to police were impersonating as terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Quoting a police statement, news agency GNS reported that the Kulgam Police received multiple complaints from the residents of Katrasoo, Matibugh and Tarigam etc, that some persons entered their houses proclaiming as militants ,threatened them with weapons and asked for money and other valuable items & fled away from the spot.

The police spokesman further stated that taking Cognizance of the matter, a case with FIR No 92/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Yaripora.