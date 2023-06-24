Police bust gang of drug peddlers in Sopore

Police in a statement said that continuing its drive against drug peddlers, the police party of Police Station Tarzoo headed by SHO Police Station Tarzoo arrested three drug peddlers at Sangrama Chowk.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Abdul Latief Gojar resident of Gandoo Tehsil and District Doda and Parveen Kounsar resident of Sidra Byepass Jammu and Shabnam Begum resident of Akherwani Wulutra Rafiabad.