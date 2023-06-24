Police bust gang of drug peddlers in Sopore

Srinagar, June 24 : Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of drug peddlers and arrested three drug peddlers including two ladies in Sangrama area of Sopore in the Baramulla district.
Police in a statement said that continuing its drive against drug peddlers, the police party of Police Station Tarzoo headed by SHO Police Station Tarzoo arrested three drug peddlers at Sangrama Chowk.
The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Abdul Latief Gojar resident of Gandoo Tehsil and District Doda and Parveen Kounsar resident of Sidra Byepass Jammu and Shabnam Begum resident of Akherwani Wulutra Rafiabad.
Among the three the two were walking towards Amargrah Sopore and one was walking in their opposite direction in a suspicious manner which was observed by the patrolling party. On seeing the Police they tried to flee but were apprehended by the alert cops along with a polythene bag, police statement said.
During search of the bag, a heroin like substance was recovered and immediately they were arrested and the case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Tarzoo Sopore.
"Community members are once again requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt strictly as per law," police said.