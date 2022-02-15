Police bust gang of vehicle lifters in Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 15: Police in Budgam have busted an Inter-District Gang of vehicle lifters and arrested four accused persons involved in the commission of crime.
11 stolen vehicles have been recovered from their possession.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on February 9, Police Station Budgam received information that a group of car jackers/thieves is operating in Budgam area who are involved in car theft in district Budgam and other parts of Kashmir. “The modus operandi of the said gang is to do the car theft, change their registration numbers (sometimes even change the body color of stolen vehicle), prepare fake/forged documents and then sell the car on cheaper rates. After preliminary verification of the information, a case vide FIR No. 28/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was set into motion,” the statement said.
“During the course of the investigation, police party of Police Station Budgam raided various places/locations in the district and arrested four accused persons involved in the commission of the crime. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmed Beigh son of Abdul Rashid Beigh resident of Nasrullahpora Budgam, Ajaz Ahmed Mandoo son of Bashir Ahmed Mandoo resident of Rawalpora, Irshad Ahmed Bhat son of Muhammad Sultan Bhat resident of Bugroo Khansahib and Reyaz Ahmad son of Abdul Gani resident of Nasrullapora Budgam,” the statement said.
“On their disclosure, 11 stolen vehicles including one Hyundai Creta, two Vitara Brezza, one Alto K-10, 03 Alto 800, one Maruti Baleno, one Skoda, one Motor Cycle Pulsar, and one Motor Cycle Honda were recovered,” it said.
During the further course of the investigation, the involvement of three more accused persons has been established and efforts are on to nab the accused persons. Further investigation into the case is going on and more recoveries are expected, the statement added.