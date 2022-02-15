Police bust gang of vehicle lifters in Budgam

“On their disclosure, 11 stolen vehicles including one Hyundai Creta, two Vitara Brezza, one Alto K-10, 03 Alto 800, one Maruti Baleno, one Skoda, one Motor Cycle Pulsar, and one Motor Cycle Honda were recovered,” it said.

During the further course of the investigation, the involvement of three more accused persons has been established and efforts are on to nab the accused persons. Further investigation into the case is going on and more recoveries are expected, the statement added.