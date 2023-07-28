Police bust grenade throwing module in Kulgam

During the course of investigation, Kulgam Police along with Army (1RR), arrested four terrorist associates for their involvement in the terror crime case. They have been identified as Nasir Nabi Dar, Mohd Abass Dar, both residents of Gundchahal, Frisal, Aaqib Majid Ganie resident of Badroo, Yaripora and Zahid Ali Bhat resident of Kokergund, Yaripora.



Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 14 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession. Investigation of the case is going on.