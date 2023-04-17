Police bust sex racket in Jammu

A top police official said that the five accused arrested by Police include two young women and three males, including two from Kashmir and one from Nagrota Jammu, who were directly involved in the operation. A top official said that three male individuals would lure young women with the promise of employment in Jammu, only to force them into the sex trade.

The official said the scandal was operating out of a hotel near Jewel Chowk Jammu, which was raided by Police on Monday. "Few days ago, Police received information about a sex racket operating from a hotel in Jewel which was raided to bust the racket," the official said.