Police bust sex racket in Jammu

Srinagar, Apr 17: Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a sex trafficking racket in Jammu city, resulting in arrest of five accused.
A top police official said that the five accused arrested by Police include two young women and three males, including two from Kashmir and one from Nagrota Jammu, who were directly involved in the operation. A top official said that three male individuals would lure young women with the promise of employment in Jammu, only to force them into the sex trade.
The official said the scandal was operating out of a hotel near Jewel Chowk Jammu, which was raided by Police on Monday. "Few days ago, Police received information about a sex racket operating from a hotel in Jewel which was raided to bust the racket," the official said.
Later, the Police raided a hotel on Monday and arrested three males and two females who were part of the sex racket. A top police official confirmed that one accused namely Asif Husain Lone son of Abdul Rehman from Kokernag Anantnag was arrested after Police raided the hotel where the sex racket was operating.
"A case FIR No 54/2023 Under section 3/5 immoral trafficking act stands has been registered at Police station Nawa Abad (Jewel) Jammu," the official said.
The official identified another accused arrested as Muhammad Altaf War son of Ghulam Hassan War from Pachkoote area of Vilgam Handwara. He has been arrested in case FIR number 54/2023 of PS Nawabad Jammu under section 3/5 immoral trafficking act.