Police bust terror module in Bandipora, arrest ex-terrorist, woman

In a statement issued here, he said that they had received information about the movement of a 'hybrid terrorist' and set up a checkpoint at nearby Dardgund village.

"When Rishi saw the Police, he tried to flee but was "tactfully apprehended".

He told the Police that he was on his way to Pazalpora to receive arms and ammunition from Muneera Begum, who was also arrested," Sharma said.

"The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers and was on his way to receive a cache of arms and ammunition," he said. "The same was to be used to revive terrorism."