Police bust terror module in Bandipora, arrest ex-terrorist, woman

Bandipora, Aug 26: Police on Saturday said that they busted a terror module whose aim was to revive terrorism in the area.
Those arrested were identified as ex-terrorist, ShafayatZubair Rishi of NesbalSumbal, and a woman, Muneera Begum, wife of a slain terrorist YousufChopan from Pazalpora.
Police also recovered arms and ammunition from a forest area on her disclosure.
The operation was carried out on Friday along with 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd Bn CRPF, SSP BandiporaLakshay Sharma said.
In a statement issued here, he said that they had received information about the movement of a 'hybrid terrorist' and set up a checkpoint at nearby Dardgund village.
"When Rishi saw the Police, he tried to flee but was "tactfully apprehended".
He told the Police that he was on his way to Pazalpora to receive arms and ammunition from Muneera Begum, who was also arrested," Sharma said.
"The accused was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers and was on his way to receive a cache of arms and ammunition," he said. "The same was to be used to revive terrorism."
Sharma said that they found a pistol, a magazine, eight rounds and other incriminating material on him.
"Rishi then disclosed that he was going to collect a cache of arms from Muneera. On Muneera Begum's disclosure, a Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 90 rounds, and a pen pistol were also recovered in the nearby forest area," he said.
"It was meant to be delivered to Shafayat Rishi," Sharma said. "She also confessed that she had visited Pakistan twice. Shafayat was associated with HizbulMujahideen and later Al-Badr."
Sharma said that he was also an accused in the Kothibagh IED blast of 2000 in which 14 people were killed, including 12 police personnel.
"He was also involved in burning an army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009," he said.
Sharma said that they were in touch with Pakistan-based handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, who had crossed over in 1999 and was working to revive terrorists in the district.
"Shafayat Rishi also admitted that he was about to receive 4.7 million rupees for the revival of terrorism. Later, this money was to be handed over to someone as per the requirement and directions of his handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir," he said.