Police bust 'terrorist recruitment module' in Kulgam; arrest PhD scholar, two associates

Srinagar, July 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have busted a terrorist recruitment module with the arrest of a PhD scholar in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.
A police spokesperson said that acting on specific information generated by Kulgam Police, a search for a code-named person Dr Sabeel who was motivating, funding and providing logistic support to the gullible youth of District Kulgam and adjoining areas to recruit them into terrorist ranks.
The spokesperson said that special teams were constituted by Kulgam Police to track and search for this suspected person. After systemic efforts, one suspected vehicle bearing number JK18B-4852 was zeroed in. When the credentials of the vehicle were sought, it came to fore that this vehicle was being used by one person namely Dr. Rubani Bashir son of late Bashir Ahmed Dar resident of Ashmuji, Kulgam. Accordingly, a special checkpoint was established at Ashmuji and Dr Rubani was apprehended. During questioning, he disclosed his code name as Dr Sabeel, a PHD scholar from Central University of Kashmir and has also applied for Job as assistant professor there.
"During further questioning, Dr Rubani Bashir @Dr Subeel disclosed that he has been associated with Jamat-e-Islami from his student days and he has been its member in student wing (IJT) Islamic Jamat-ul-Tulbha for 14 years and later on has been a full-fledged member of JEI. The basic modus operandi of Dr Sabeel was to work for proscribed terrorist organizations HM/JeM behind the curtain, " the spokesperson said. "He used to identify the youngsters, motivated them, funded them and then made them ready to join terrorist organizations."
The police claimed that during investigation it also came to fore that Dr Rubani Bashir @Dr Subeel motivated two youngsters and had made them to join the terrorist ranks. On the disclosure of Dr Rubani Bashir, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit HM /JeM were arrested. They have been identified as Fazil Ahmed Parrey son of Sheraz Ahmed Parrey resident of Ashmuji Bhan and Tariq Ahmed Naikoo@ Chawla son of Abdul Ahmed Naikoo resident of Check Wattoo Aharabal.
On their disclosure, 01 Chinese Pistol, 01 Pistol Magazine, 09 9mm rounds were recovered from Dr. Rubani Bashir, 01 AK-47 Magazine & 19 AK 47 rounds were recovered from Fazil Ahmed Parrey and a Chinese grenade, 10 AK-47 rounds & an Alto car bearing registration number JK18B-4852 used for ferrying the terrorists have been seized.
ADGP Kashmir has appreciated efforts of Kulgam police for busting this important recruitment module.
In this regard, a case vide FIR No 143/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Kulgam and further investigation is going on.
Moreover, in Bandipora, acting on specific information, police alongwith 26 Assam Rifles, CRPF (3rd Bn) and BSF (K2) arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT at Turkpora junction Bandipora in a swift car bearing registration number JK15B-0992. He has been identified as Javid Ahmad Malla son of Mohd Kamal Malla resident of Arin Dardpora Bandipora. 02 Hand Grenades and other incriminating materials have been recovered from his possession.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bandipora and further investigation has been initiated.