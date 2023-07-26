Police bust 'terrorist recruitment module' in Kulgam; arrest PhD scholar, two associates

Srinagar, July 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have busted a terrorist recruitment module with the arrest of a PhD scholar in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific information generated by Kulgam Police, a search for a code-named person Dr Sabeel who was motivating, funding and providing logistic support to the gullible youth of District Kulgam and adjoining areas to recruit them into terrorist ranks.

The spokesperson said that special teams were constituted by Kulgam Police to track and search for this suspected person. After systemic efforts, one suspected vehicle bearing number JK18B-4852 was zeroed in. When the credentials of the vehicle were sought, it came to fore that this vehicle was being used by one person namely Dr. Rubani Bashir son of late Bashir Ahmed Dar resident of Ashmuji, Kulgam. Accordingly, a special checkpoint was established at Ashmuji and Dr Rubani was apprehended. During questioning, he disclosed his code name as Dr Sabeel, a PHD scholar from Central University of Kashmir and has also applied for Job as assistant professor there.

"During further questioning, Dr Rubani Bashir @Dr Subeel disclosed that he has been associated with Jamat-e-Islami from his student days and he has been its member in student wing (IJT) Islamic Jamat-ul-Tulbha for 14 years and later on has been a full-fledged member of JEI. The basic modus operandi of Dr Sabeel was to work for proscribed terrorist organizations HM/JeM behind the curtain, " the spokesperson said. "He used to identify the youngsters, motivated them, funded them and then made them ready to join terrorist organizations."