Police caution against cyber criminals disguising as 5G service providers

"This is to inform all the citizens that the Mobile Sim Card 5G service has been started, this is something you already know, some miscreants of cyber crime will call your mobile and tell you to update your Sim card from 4G to 5G and you will get an OTP. Do not provide OTP if asked, " a police spokesman said.

"If you tell them the OTP number sent by them within no time they will transfer all the money in your bank account to their account. So please don't share OTP to strangers. Kindly bring such call details to the notice of your nearest police station, _ he added.