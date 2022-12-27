Police clarify on Chadoora video: ‘two accused evading arrest held’

Srinagar, Dec 27: Police on Tuesday said that two accused evading arrest were held last night in Chadoora tehsil of central Kashmir’s Budgam district while clarifying on a video that has surfaced on social media.
“A video has surfaced on social media platforms quoting that a lady along with others has been arrested by Police in Budgam during late night hours. In this connection, it is clarified that no any lady has been arrested by the Police but the fact is that two accused persons identified as Syed Farhat son of Mohammed Hussain Shah resident of Surasyar Chadoora and Tahir Ahmad Shah son of Mohammad Maqbool Shah, resident of Panzan Chadoora were arrested,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.
Both the accused, as per the spokesman, were evading their arrest since May 2022 and were “not attending Police Station/cooperating with Police in Case FIR No. 69/2022 u/s 354, 506, 341 IPC of Police Station Khansahib.”
“However, while effecting their arrest, some of the family members resisted their arrest and created ruckus on the spot including a lady who was forcibly trying to board police vehicle to avoid the arrest of the accused. Later on, the said lady deboarded the vehicle after some locals and relatives persuaded and motivated her,” added the spokesman.
“General public is advised not to fall prey to the false information being propagated on social media and avoid sharing such videos without verifying the facts.”