'Police Commemoration Day': LG pays tributes to martyred personnel

The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed to honour the Martyrs.

Sh Aftab Malik, Chairman, District Development Council, Srinagar; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP and senior officers of Civil and Police Administration also paid tributes to the martyred Policemen.