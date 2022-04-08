Police Community meeting held

During the meeting, SDPO Sopore briefed the participants “about cyber threats/ activities viz Identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking etc among the participants. Besides, sought the cooperation of people in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society, particularly the menace of drugs. He also advised the participants to install CCTV cameras in all the commercial establishments/shops. This will act as strong deterrence to all the anti-social elements, who think of committing such atrocious crimes.