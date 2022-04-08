Police Community meeting held

Sopore, Apr 8: As a part of Public outreach programme, a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was facilitated by police at Police Station Tarzoo to educate the general public about cyber crime and drug de-addiction.
The meeting was chaired by SDPO Sopore Furqan Qadir, , SHO PS Tarzoo Inspector Bilal Khanday and IC PP Puthkha Inspector Sajad Ahmad. The meeting was attended by members of Auqaf committees and Traders federation, Bank Heads, School heads and respectable citizens of surrounding areas.
During the meeting, SDPO Sopore briefed the participants “about cyber threats/ activities viz Identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking etc among the participants. Besides, sought the cooperation of people in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society, particularly the menace of drugs. He also advised the participants to install CCTV cameras in all the commercial establishments/shops. This will act as strong deterrence to all the anti-social elements, who think of committing such atrocious crimes.
The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to Police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.