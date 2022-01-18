‘Police constable dies of heart attack’

Baramulla, Jan 18: A Police constable undergoing training at Sheeri Training Centre (STC) Baramulla died of a heart attack on Tuesday, officials said.
The slain constable has been identified as Roop Singh of Jammu.
An official said that Singh suffered a heart attack in his room on Tuesday morning.
“He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital at Sheeri where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.
The official said that necessary medical and legal formality had been completed and arrangements made to hand over the body to the bereaved family.