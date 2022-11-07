Police crack Bandipora IED blast case, two held

A police official said two hybrid terrorists, identified as Irshad Ganaie and Waseem Raja of Kehnusa, were arrested.

“Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 02 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 02 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered. Case registered & investigation going on,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.