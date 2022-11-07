Kashmir

Police crack Bandipora IED blast case, two held

A police official said two hybrid terrorists, identified as Irshad Ganaie and Waseem Raja of Kehnusa, were arrested.
Handcuffs [Representative Image]
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 07: Police on Monday said they have cracked the Bandipora IED blast case by arresting two hybrid terrorists.

“Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 02 hybrid terrorists namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 02 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered. Case registered & investigation going on,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.

